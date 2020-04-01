Tuesday's episode of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" at 10pm ET drew 229,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This week's one-hour "The Life and Crimes of New Jack" episode featured ECW Original New Jack.

The episode ranked #98 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The thirty-minute "After Dark" post-show special at 11pm ET drew 92,000 viewers. The post-show ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the key demo.

As noted, last week's two-part season 2 premiere on the Chris Benoit tragedy set a new record for the network and the series. Last Tuesday's show drew 320,000 viewers, and ranked #80 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's "After Dark" post-show drew 127,000 viewers, ranking #133 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This week's main episode and post-show episode drew a total of 321,000 viewers. Last week's main episode, which aired over two hours, and post-show episode drew a total of 447,000 viewers on cable for Vice TV.

Below is our "Dark Side of the Ring" viewership tracker:

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy - 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 1: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack - 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Post-show 2: 92,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All -

Post-show 3:

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth - 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob - 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody's death - 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family - 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez's death - 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah - 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic