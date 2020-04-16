As noted earlier at this link, WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to remember the original employee, who his father first hired back in 1975.

"Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and WWE's first employee, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel. The grandest moments in sports-entertainment history were made all the grander thanks to Howard's iconic voice," Vince wrote.

Below is Vince's full tweet: