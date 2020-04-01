- As noted, the next WWE Untold documentary will premiere on the WWE Network this Friday at 10am ET in the on-demand section. The special will focus on the WrestleMania 21 match between WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle, featuring new interview footage.

Above is the trailer for the episode.

- WWE's The Bump will be airing live on WWE's digital platforms during WrestleMania 36 Weekend. The show will air at 1pm ET on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Mojo Rawley, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega are being advertised as guests, as seen in the tweet below:

Mark your calendars. Set your alarms.#WWETheBump's #WrestleMania Weekend is going to be ??!!!!! pic.twitter.com/etZbld1UgW — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 1, 2020

- WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to wish a Happy 40th Birthday to Randy Orton.

"Happy Birthday to a Superstar who embodies evolution, @RandyOrton!," he wrote.

Orton will face WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 this weekend. Below is Vince's full tweet: