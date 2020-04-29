As noted, WWE RAW Superstar Titus O'Neil is celebrating his 43rd birthday today.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to wish a Happy Birthday to Titus.

He wrote, "A stellar athlete, a best-selling-author, a dedicated father and a world-class human being whose generosity knows no bounds. Happy Birthday, @TitusONeilWWE!"

Titus has received Happy Birthday wishes from several wrestlers on social media today. As seen in the tweet below, 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Batista announced that he will be hosting an Instagram Live cooking experience tonight at 6pm ET to celebrate his good friend. Titus will be there for the stream.

"You're all invited to my place!! Kinda! Join me in celebrating @titusoneilwwe's birthday @ my home as we host an IG LIVE Cooking Experience @ my home on Tonight April 29th at 6 p.m. EST. So tell your friends and we'll see you there! #DreamChasers," Batista wrote.

You can see the full tweets from Vince and Batista below:

A stellar athlete, a best-selling-author, a dedicated father and a world-class human being whose generosity knows no bounds. Happy Birthday, @TitusONeilWWE! pic.twitter.com/hJ2TJkZtno — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 29, 2020