Former XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination.

Luck has filed suit against the XFL boss and WWE Chairman, claiming he was wrongfully terminated after the league folded due to the coronavirus earlier this month, according to TMZ.

Luck says he received a termination letter detailing why he was being let go on Thursday, April 9, but he denies any wrongdoing and says the allegations against him are not true.

In the suit, Luck says he fulfilled his end of the deal and ran the league from its resurrection in January 2018, only to be wrongfully terminated. Regarding the specific allegations against him, Luck redacted those details in the lawsuit. This is likely due to a confidentiality agreement he had with the league from when he first signed.

Luck is suing McMahon to hold him responsible for paying out a guaranteed portion of his contract. There's no word yet on how much money that is.

The XFL recently folded for a second time and filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy due to losses from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stephen Rodriguez contributed to this article.