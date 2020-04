WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is scheduled to address WWE employees this afternoon.

Vince is set to hold a call at 12 noon ET this afternoon to address WWE employees, according to John Pollock on Twitter.

There's no word yet on what Vince plans to say, but the e-mail issued to employees noted that the call would include an "important company update" from the Chairman.

Stay tuned for updates from Vince's company address.