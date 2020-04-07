WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch are both celebrating big milestones in their title reigns this week.
Today marks one year since The Man won the RAW Women's Title by defeating current WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Lynch retained her title over Shayna Baszler on Night One of WrestleMania 36 this past weekend.
Sunday marked one year since NXT UK Champion WALTER won his title from current NXT Tag Team Champion Pete Dunne at the NXT "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. The title was then called the WWE UK Title, but was re-named in January of this year.
Lynch and WALTER have not tweeted on their milestones as of this writing but WWE issued the following congratulatory announcement:
Becky Lynch celebrates one year as Raw Women's Champion
She's "The Man," Raw's resident Lass Kicker, and now Becky Lynch can add a new moniker to her list: Yearlong Champion.
Lynch's reign as Raw Women's Champion began on April 7, 2019, when she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women's main event of WrestleMania. Since then, The Man has held her title for 365 straight days and survived nearly a dozen televised defenses against such opponents as Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sasha Banks and, most recently, Shayna Baszler at this year's WrestleMania.
Lynch joins an exclusive group of Superstar women who have held a championship for a full, uninterrupted year; the list includes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Asuka and Lynch's WrestleMania challenger, The Queen of Spades.
Also joining Becky in the full-year family is WALTER, who has held the NXT UK Championship since April 5, 2019.
Join WWE.com in congratulating The Man on this incredible accomplishment!