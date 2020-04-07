WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch are both celebrating big milestones in their title reigns this week.

Today marks one year since The Man won the RAW Women's Title by defeating current WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Lynch retained her title over Shayna Baszler on Night One of WrestleMania 36 this past weekend.

Sunday marked one year since NXT UK Champion WALTER won his title from current NXT Tag Team Champion Pete Dunne at the NXT "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. The title was then called the WWE UK Title, but was re-named in January of this year.

Lynch and WALTER have not tweeted on their milestones as of this writing but WWE issued the following congratulatory announcement: