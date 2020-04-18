AEW announced Wardlow will be in action on this Wednesday's Dynamite with a yet to be named opponent. Wardlow's current AEW record is 1-1. His last Dynamite bout was on February 19, losing a Steel Cage Match to Cody.
Below is the updated lineup for the show:
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian (TNT Championship Tournament Match)
* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Tournament Match)
* Jimmy Havoc vs. Orange Cassidy
* Kenny Omega in action
* Brodie Lee in action
* Wardlow in action
Next week on Dynamite, #MrMayhem @RealWardlow will be in action!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 18, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/8EKupqbT8Z