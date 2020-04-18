AEW announced Wardlow will be in action on this Wednesday's Dynamite with a yet to be named opponent. Wardlow's current AEW record is 1-1. His last Dynamite bout was on February 19, losing a Steel Cage Match to Cody.

Below is the updated lineup for the show:

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian (TNT Championship Tournament Match)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Tournament Match)

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Orange Cassidy

* Kenny Omega in action

* Brodie Lee in action

* Wardlow in action