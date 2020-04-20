- Ronda Rousey makes her "11-Minute Chili" in the latest episode of Ronda's Kitchen from her official YouTube channel, billed as "Ronda's Quarantine Kitchen" during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see her latest video above.

- ESPN indicated that Dennis Rodman's WCW appearances for the storyline with Karl Malone and WWE Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page and Hulk Hogan will be covered in the next few parts of "The Last Dance" on the network.

The 10-part documentary series premiered this past weekend, giving an inside look at the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls NBA team after a camera crew had all-access to the players. The series was just announced in 2018. The 3rd and 4th episodes will air next Sunday, April 26.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn took to Twitter today and joked about being "ripped to shreds" due to an "#AllPuddingDiet" he's been on for the last week.

"In lighter news, I had my wisdom teeth taken out last week so I've been on an #AllPuddingDiet for days and now I'm ripped to shreds," Sami wrote.

Sami retained his title over Daniel Bryan earlier this month during Night One of WrestleMania 36. You can see his full tweet below: