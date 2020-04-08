The TNT Championship Tournament kicked off on tonight's AEW Dynamite with Cody defeating Shawn Spears. He will now face the winner of Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin.

Next week, Lance Archer is scheduled to wrestle Colt Cabana in another first-round match, and the winner of that will take on either Kip Sabian or Dustin Rhodes. The tournament finals are scheduled to take place at AEW Double or Nothing on May 23.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!

Below are highlights from Cody and Spears' match:













Cody uses his belt! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tBEN2Ws2NX — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 9, 2020















