The TNT Championship Tournament kicked off on tonight's AEW Dynamite with Cody defeating Shawn Spears. He will now face the winner of Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin.
Next week, Lance Archer is scheduled to wrestle Colt Cabana in another first-round match, and the winner of that will take on either Kip Sabian or Dustin Rhodes. The tournament finals are scheduled to take place at AEW Double or Nothing on May 23.
Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!
Below are highlights from Cody and Spears' match:
A BIG moonsault by the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes onto #TheChairman @Perfec10n that didn't pay off!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 9, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/YgAHvxzHeA
#TheChairman @Perfec10n with a suplex onto the guard rail on the outside!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 9, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/XEd1IiWjjt
OW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qWpJqzMHdk— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 9, 2020
Cody uses his belt! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tBEN2Ws2NX— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 9, 2020
The #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes gets assistance at ringside by @SugarDunkerton against #TheChairman @Perfec10n in your main event of the evening!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 9, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/z0NgFGAIUY
HOLY #AEWDYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/fTKRmTXnyj— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 9, 2020
Even with two Cross Rhodes, it's STILL not enough to put the #AEW Chairman way!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 9, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/XLQbQmbmu4
The road is only going to get tougher, but @CodyRhodes is IN the semifinals! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/eOqHTUkEmv— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 9, 2020