- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Candice LeRae debut her new look in the ring. She defeated Kacy Catanzaro and then returned to the ring after the match to punish her some more. LeRae won the match with new new finisher, The Wicked Stepsister.

Above is video from the match and below is footage from the backstage angle where Catanzaro was getting her neck looked at. LeRae taunted Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, telling them they better get used to the way the new NXT is.

- NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after last night's NXT episode on the USA Network and thanked everyone for supporting the show and making it happen.

"Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched and the incredibly hard working competitors and crew for @WWENXT tonight," Regal wrote.

WWE reportedly taped next week's NXT episode on Wednesday as well. You can check out the loaded line-up for that show by clicking here. Below is Regal's full tweet:

Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched and the incredibly hard working competitors and crew for @WWENXT tonight. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 30, 2020

- The Robert Stone Brand is not thrilled with Io Shirai getting her NXT Women's Title shot from Charlotte Flair on next week's show. Green took to Twitter last night and said it would be in the best interest of NXT to give her the title shot as she is the face.

"BREAKING: The #RobertStoneBrand is not impressed with the @WWENXT women's division. It would've been in their best interest to give the Face of said division, that title shot. Just saying...," Green tweeted.

Stone tweeted the same photo as Green and wrote, "Watched the women's championship match earlier on #nxt and we weren't impressed. #RobertStoneBrand"

Green hasn't wrestled since the Ladder Match on April 8, which Shirai won to earn the title shot. Before that she defeated Shotzi Blackheart on the March 4 NXT episode. You can see their full tweets with photo below:





