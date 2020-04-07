Breaking WWE NXT news will be announced tomorrow morning by NXT General Manager William Regal on WWE's The Bump.

As seen in the tweets below, The Bump has announced that Regal will be one of their featured guests at 10am ET on Wednesday morning. There's no word yet on what Regal has to announce, but it could be related to this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which was taped last week.

Tomorrow's edition of The Bump will also feature Titus O'Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley as the guests for host Kayla Braxton and her crew.

Tomorrow night's NXT episode will feature the six-woman Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, with Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Chelsea Green. The show will be headlined by Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano in an empty building with a ring and a referee.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE's The Bump and this week's NXT episode.