- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at WWE NXT Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne working RAW recently.

The Australian Superstars lost a non-title match to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits on the March 23 episode. Vink then lost to Humberto Carrillo on last week's post-WrestleMania RAW while Thorne lost to Austin Theory on the March 26 episode of WWE Main Event.

- WWE stock was down 0.027% today, closing at $37.46 per share after opening at $37.41. Today's high was $38.06 while the low was $36.21.

- NXT General Manager William Regal will appear on WWE's The Bump this Wednesday morning to address the NXT Tag Team Titles situation. As noted, Regal has been considering his options now that NXT Tag Team Champion Pete Dunne is stuck in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Matt Riddle is alone in the United States without his partner.

Host Kayla Braxton has also announced that Wednesday's episode of The Bump will feature an appearance by Otis and Mandy Rose.