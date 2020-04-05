- Above is the WWE WrestleMania 36 Kickoff pre-show for Night Two, featuring hosts Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg. The Night Two Kickoff will feature Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in singles action.

- Night One of WrestleMania 36 had 1 million searches on Google Trends. That's considered to be a low number as closer to 2 or 3 million was expected. F4Wonline.com added that Floyd Mayweather's daughter Yaya also drew 1 million searches yesterday for her alleged involvement in a stabbing. Other combat sports-related searches yesterday were Joe Rogan with 50,000 searches for his comments on voting for President Trump over Joe Biden, and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair with 50,000 searches for his interview comments on how WrestleMania 36 should take place.

- 2020 WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter this evening to comment on Night One of WrestleMania 36. He gave props to SmackDown Tag Team Champion John Morrison, Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso for their Ladder Match, AJ Styles and The Undertaker for the Boneyard Match, and new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

"Really enjoyed part one of @WrestleMania. Hard to work to an empty area. To do a ladder match with those bumps to no one was amazing. The @undertaker vs @AJStylesOrg match was very entertaining. Great production quality. Congratulations @BraunStrowman well deserved," Nash wrote.

Nash was scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 Week before it was nixed. As noted, the induction ceremony is rumored for SummerSlam Weekend but that hasn't been confirmed. You can see Nash's full tweet below: