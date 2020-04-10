WrestleMania 36 Day One had more viewers than Day Two on the WWE Network according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is notable as Sunday is the familiar day for WWE pay-per-view events.

As noted, the WrestleMania 36 Night One Kickoff pre-show drew 106,000 viewers on FS1 while the Night Two Kickoff pre-show drew 112,000 viewers on FS1. The Observer adds that the Night Two pre-show also did better on the WWE Network. The Night One Kickoff featured Cesaro defeating Drew Gulak, while the Night Two pre-show featured Liv Morgan going over Natalya.

It was previously reported on WrestleMania Sunday that Night One had 1 million searches on Google, according to Google Trends. This was considered to be a low number and way under expectations as closer to 2 or 3 million was what would be expected.

The Observer noted that WrestleMania would be expected to do 3-4 million searches on Google, but it should be around that number for each night.

Night Two on Sunday, and apparently into Monday, did just 270,000 searches on Google Trends, which was described as beyond shockingly low. The breakdown of this number makes it even worse. Only 50,000 of those searches were for WrestleMania. 100,000 were for WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, 50,000 were for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, another 50,000 were for John Cena, and 20,000 were for Mandy Rose.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

