Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed on Wednesday that the city may not authorize large events, such as concerts and sporting events, until 2021, according to Deadline. If this ruling is extended it could end up impacting WrestleMania 37.

WWE's WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021, from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the LA area.

"It's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon," said Garcetti at a coronavirus briefing. "We've got many, many miles to walk before we're going to be back in those environments."

Garcetti also confirmed a report that quoted a local fire department email sent after one of Garcetti's multi-department briefings, which stated that "large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year." That would extend the ban well into 2021.

Deadline notes that this timeline is significant for many reasons as the concert industry and sporting industry would take more major hits, and the biggest blow could be dealt to stadium owner Stan Kroeneke. The SoFi Stadium complex was scheduled to launch in July. The price tag of the complex could end up being $10 billion when it's all said and done, but everything for this year is up in the air due to the COVID-19 outbreak and related restrictions.

It was also noted that officials from New Orleans and New York have indicated that they may also ban large events into 2021.

Regarding the home of WrestleMania 37, construction continues to take place, despite the pandemic. FOX11 in Los Angeles reports that while work has stalled in some locations, it's continuing in Inglewood and other big cities around the country, including coronavirus hotspot Seattle.

Construction on SoFi Stadium was given the OK to continue while California remains under a stay-at-home order. FOX11 added that two workers on the stadium construction site have tested positive for COVID-19. The company overseeing the stadium work is now conducting daily temperature checks for workers, and practicing social distancing measures.