WWE has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will appear on Monday's RAW episode to address Seth Rollins for the Stomps he took at the end of last week's show.
It's likely that this is where WWE will confirm Rollins vs. McIntyre for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10.
Monday's RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center will also feature three Money In the Bank qualifiers - Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, MVP vs. Apollo Crews, and Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory.
Above is a new promo for Monday's RAW and below is the announcement for Rollins and McIntyre:
How will Drew McIntyre respond to Seth Rollins' attack?
Seth Rollins seemed lost after his WrestleMania defeat, but he found a new target: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
The Monday Night Messiah issued cryptic warnings, promising to "stomp out all doubt," then followed through quite literally last week on Raw. Left vulnerable after a chop block by Angel Garza following his victory over Andrade, McIntyre felt the wrath of Rollins' superkick and a devastating Stomp.
Rollins' gaze lingered on the WWE Title, making his next mission clear without a word.
How will McIntyre respond to Rollins' dastardly actions? Catch the fallout from The Monday Night Messiah's ambush this Monday night on Raw on USA Network at 8/7 C!