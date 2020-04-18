WWE has announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will appear on Monday's RAW episode to address Seth Rollins for the Stomps he took at the end of last week's show.

It's likely that this is where WWE will confirm Rollins vs. McIntyre for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10.

Monday's RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center will also feature three Money In the Bank qualifiers - Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, MVP vs. Apollo Crews, and Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory.

Above is a new promo for Monday's RAW and below is the announcement for Rollins and McIntyre: