The eight-man round robin tournament to decide the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will get started on this Wednesday's NXT. Group A was just announced by WWE and it will include: Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jake Atlas.

The format for the tournament is as follows:

* Eight Superstars will be split into two groups of four.

* Superstars will compete against each of the three other members of their group.

* The Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the championship match.

* Any ties will be broken by head-to-head record.

* The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B to determine the new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The reason for the tournament is current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is currently stuck in the UK due to travel restriction with the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

WWE plans to announce Group B later today at 3 pm ET.