Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Tony Nese tweaked his forearm and was in obvious pain following the loss to Kushida in the match from the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Kushida used the Sakuraba Lock to win the match and Nese was seen in obvious pain after the match. Camp revealed that Nese will face Drake Maverick in the next tournament match, and should be ready to go, despite the forearm

* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee suffered a bruised larynx when Damian Priest hit him twice in the throat with a nightstick during last night's main event. Camp noted that Lee's symptoms are being monitored and he should be cleared for action as long as those symptoms subside. Lee is scheduled to defend his title against Priest during next Wednesday's show

