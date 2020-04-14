Former WWE Tag Team Champion "IRS" Mike Rotunda will return to WWE programming for a special appearance on this week's edition of The Bump.

There's no word yet on why IRS is appearing, but this is usually tax time in the United States. However, the IRS extended the deadline to July 15 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE has also added Big Show, Io Shirai and Christian to the line-up for this week's episode of The Bump, which begins at 10am ET on WWE Digital platforms every Wednesday morning.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow morning:

* Mandy Rose and Otis appear

* WWE NXT General Manager William Regal addresses the NXT Tag Team Titles situation

* "IRS" Mike Rotunda appears

* Io Shirai appears to address her upcoming title shot from NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

* Christian appears

* Big Show appears to discuss "The Big Show Show" on Netflix

Stay tuned for updates from tomorrow's show.