WWE issued an announcement to us today noting that WrestleMania 36 Week set more viewership and content records.

WWE noted that WrestleMania Week drew more than 967 million video views across the WWE digital and social platforms, including the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. This was up more than 20% from WrestleMania 35 Week.

WWE also announced us that a record 46 million hours of content were consumed during WrestleMania Week this year. This is up 28% from last year.

Below is the full announcement on records set by WrestleMania 36 Week: