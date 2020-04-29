WWE has announced a new Virtual Roundtable series.

The series will kickoff on Thursday morning at 10am ET on the WWE YouTube channel, featuring WWE NXT UK's Andy Shepherd sitting down with WWE's current Scottish champions - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang of Gallus.

Below is the full announcement on the new Virtual Roundtable series: