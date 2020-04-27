Tonight's RAW from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando will feature a Triple Threat with the red brand competitors from the Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match.
WWE just announced that Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will do battle during tonight's episode on the USA Network.
As noted before, an appearance by RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been teased for tonight's show. Lynch has not been announced for a match at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view as of this writing.
Jax, Asuka and Baszler will compete in the MITB Ladder Match at the May 10 MITB pay-per-view with Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and the winner of Friday's match between Mandy Rose and Carmella.
The only other match or segment announced for tonight's RAW as of now is the Money In the Bank contract signing between Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW. Below is WWE's announcement on the Triple Threat:
