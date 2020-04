WWE has announced that Money In the Bank qualifying matches will take place on tonight's RAW for the women's division.

The following MITB qualifying matches were announced:

* Asuka vs. Ruby Riott

* Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax

* Shayna Baszler vs. Sarah Logan

It was also announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open tonight's live broadcast on the USA Network. As noted earlier, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will also appear live tonight.

Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.