The WWE NXT Twitter account issued a storyline announcement on Finn Balor this evening, noting that he was involved in a locker room incident ahead of tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network.

"Ahead of tonight's episode of #WWENXT, officials have learned of a possible incident involving @FinnBalor inside the @WWENXT locker room. This is a developing story, more information will be provided when available," the Twitter announcement said.

Balor is currently scheduled to face The Velveteen Dream in tonight's main event, but he has been feuding with Imperium as of late, leading to a match with NXT UK Champion WALTER.

