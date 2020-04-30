WWE has announced the release of Curtis Axel.

There's no word yet on if Axel is the first of another round of budget cuts brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, but we will keep you updated. It was reported earlier this week, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE officials are open to releasing just about anyone who wants to be released at this point.

Axel first signed with WWE in 2007, but was rarely used in the past few years. He is a former Tag Team Champion and Intercontinental Champion.

Below is WWE's full announcement on Axel:

