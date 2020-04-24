WWE has announced another special edition of WWE 205 Live to air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET tonight.

The episode is titled "The Matches That Made Me: Ariya Daivari" and will feature The Persian Lion looking at the match that inspired him to become a WWE Superstar, and the most memorable match of his career. Daivari will be on the show.

WWE aired a similar episode on The Brian Kendrick last Friday. They are airing these special 205 Live episodes due to changes related to the coronavirus.

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's episode: