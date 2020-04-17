Above is this week's WWE NXT Injury Report with Matt Camp.

WWE has skipped several weeks of NXT Injury Report videos since formats were changed in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The weekly injury reports, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part, have been done since NXT went to the USA Network last year.

This week's report noted that Tommaso Ciampa suffered "undisclosed injuries" when he was attacked by a mystery attacker at the end of the show.

As we've noted, the mystery attacker was former Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross, who signed with WWE earlier this year. It's believed the long boot in the camera shot belongs to his real-life partner Scarlett Bordeaux, who was also signed this year.

It's interesting that WWE referred to Kross as a "mystery attacker" as they have already revealed his new ring name - Karrion Kross. We noted before how WWE Shop went live with a new t-shirt with the "Karrion Kross" name on it this past Wednesday night, the same night the attacked closed the show on the USA Network.

