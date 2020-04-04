WWE has announced Liv Morgan vs. Natalya, and Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak will be on this year's WrestleMania Kickoff shows at 6 pm ET tonight and tomorrow.

WWE did not specify the night each match would be on. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete coverage tonight and tomorrow!

Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

NXT Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)

The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Last Man Standing Match

Randy Orton vs. Edge

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

Kickoff

Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak