WWE has announced Liv Morgan vs. Natalya, and Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak will be on this year's WrestleMania Kickoff shows at 6 pm ET tonight and tomorrow.

WWE did not specify the night each match would be on. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete coverage tonight and tomorrow!

Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE RAW Women's Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

NXT Women's Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

WWE Intercontinental Championship
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)
The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Last Man Standing Match
Randy Orton vs. Edge

Boneyard Match
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

Kickoff
Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak