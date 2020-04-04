WWE has announced Liv Morgan vs. Natalya, and Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak will be on this year's WrestleMania Kickoff shows at 6 pm ET tonight and tomorrow.
WWE did not specify the night each match would be on. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete coverage tonight and tomorrow!
Below is the updated card:
WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka
NXT Women's Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)
The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
Last Man Standing Match
Randy Orton vs. Edge
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Elias vs. King Baron Corbin
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
Kickoff
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya
Kickoff
Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak
