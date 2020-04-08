WWE has announced that new WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will usher in his new era during Friday's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Strowman just captured the title from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg on Night Two of WrestleMania 36 last Saturday.

WWE has also announced that Kairi Sane and Asuka will get their rematch from new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss on Friday's SmackDown. This will be a rematch from Night One of WrestleMania 36, which saw Bliss and Cross capture the titles from The Kabuki Warriors.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is WWE's announcement for Friday: