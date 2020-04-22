This week's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET did not make the Cable Top 150, and viewership is not available yet.

This week's episode featured an all-women's panel with Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The featured guests were Natalya and Maria Menounos.

FS1 aired several WWE programs last night with a Women's Evolution theme, as the lead-in to the all-women's edition of Backstage at 11pm.

The WWE 24 documentary on Ronda Rousey aired at 8pm ET and drew 214,000 viewers. It ranked #127 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 9pm special on the Five Most Memorable Moments of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch drew 299,000 viewers. It ranked #122 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.05 rating in the key demo.

The 10pm airing of the WWE 24 special on Lynch also did not make the Cable Top 150. We hope to have the numbers for Backstage and the WWE 24 special on Lynch later this evening.

As noted, last week's WWE Backstage episode with WWE Hall of Famer Edge as the special guest, with the return of analyst CM Punk, drew 161,000 viewers and ranked #124 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. FS1 also aired three episodes from the WWE Network Ruthless Aggression series as the lead-in last Tuesday - the 8pm airing drew 226,000 viewers and ranked #105 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 9pm episode drew 302,000 viewers and ranked #79 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.10 rating in the key demo. The final episode at 10pm, which served as the lead-in to Backstage, drew 224,000 viewers and ranked #103 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: N/A

March 24 Episode: N/A

March 31 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 14 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode:

April 28 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode