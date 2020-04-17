The WWE On FOX Twitter account has announced an all-women's panel for next Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET.

The panel will feature host Renee Young with Paige, Ember Moon and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Paige and Moon often appear, but this will be the first appearance for Phoenix.

FS1 will air several older WWE programs focused on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey as the lead-ins for Backstage. The schedule for Tuesday looks like this:

* 8pm ET - WWE 24 special on Rousey

* 9pm ET - Lynch's Five Most Memorable Moments

* 10pm ET - WWE 24 special on Lynch

* 11pm ET - WWE Backstage