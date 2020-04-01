Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 134,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from the last Backstage episode that aired in the regular timeslot, which was the March 10 episode. That episode reportedly drew 35,000 viewers for a new historic low. This week's viewership is the second-highest of 2020.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week. This is up from the 0.01 rating that the show drew on March 10. The show ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150.

This week's show aired under a modified format due to FOX Sports suspending production of their studio shows during the coronavirus pandemic, which is why the show has been off a few weeks. Charlotte Flair was the featured guest this week. You can see full video from the episode above.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: N/A

March 24 Episode: N/A

March 31 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode