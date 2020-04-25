We now have the viewership numbers for Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1. As noted, the numbers were not available on Wednesday as the show did not make the Cable Top 150.

This week's Backstage episode drew 116,000 viewers. That is down from last week's 161,000 viewers for the show with WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Tuesday's show featured an all women's panel of Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The featured guests were Natalya and Maria Menounos.

We also now have the numbers for FS1's airing of the WWE 24 special on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, which did not make the Cable Top 150. That show aired at 7pm ET and drew 119,000 viewers.

We do not have the rating and Cable Top 150 ranking for Backstage or the Lynch special.

As noted, FS1 aired several WWE programs on Tuesday night with a Women's Evolution theme, as the lead-in to the all-women's edition of Backstage at 11pm. The WWE 24 documentary on Ronda Rousey aired at 8pm ET and drew 214,000 viewers. It ranked #127 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 9pm special on the Five Most Memorable Moments of Lynch drew 299,000 viewers. It ranked #122 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.05 rating in the key demo.

It was posted last night at this link how the throwback WWE specials will continue to air on FS1 Tuesday nights over the next two weeks. FS1 also aired three episodes from the WWE Network Ruthless Aggression series as the lead-in to Edge's appearance on Backstage last Tuesday - the 8pm airing drew 226,000 viewers and ranked #105 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 9pm episode drew 302,000 viewers and ranked #79 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.10 rating in the key demo. The final episode at 10pm, which served as the lead-in to Backstage, drew 224,000 viewers and ranked #103 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: N/A

March 24 Episode: N/A

March 31 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 14 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 116,000 viewers

April 28 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode