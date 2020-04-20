It looks like we could see one of the recently released WWE Superstars show up on RAW tonight.

WWE Backstage's Ryan Satin noted on Twitter how he's heard that one of the talents released last week could appear on tonight's RAW episode.

"Hearing it's possible that one of the wrestlers who was released from WWE last week could be making an appearance on RAW tonight," he wrote.

As noted, tonight's RAW is set to air live from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

There's no word yet on who might be appearing tonight. As noted, Drake Maverick was also released last week but WWE is allowing him to work three matches in the tournament to crown a new WWE NXT Interim Cruiserweight Champion. He will face Jake Atlas this Wednesday night.

