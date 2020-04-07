Wednesday's taped WWE NXT match between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano has been confirmed to take place in an empty building with a ring inside of it.

As noted, WWE is billing the match as "Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat" after Triple H announced it on NXT two weeks ago. There will be a referee in the ring with the former DIY partners. There's no word yet on where the match was taped, but WWE indicated that it was not the empty WWE Performance Center.

Wednesday's NXT on the USA Network will also feature the six-woman Ladder Match to become the new #1 contender to new NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The match will feature Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, and Mia Yim. WWE has not announced when the winner will get their title shot from Flair.

