Wednesday's taped WWE NXT match between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano has been confirmed to take place in an empty building with a ring inside of it.
As noted, WWE is billing the match as "Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat" after Triple H announced it on NXT two weeks ago. There will be a referee in the ring with the former DIY partners. There's no word yet on where the match was taped, but WWE indicated that it was not the empty WWE Performance Center.
Wednesday's NXT on the USA Network will also feature the six-woman Ladder Match to become the new #1 contender to new NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The match will feature Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, and Mia Yim. WWE has not announced when the winner will get their title shot from Flair.
Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is WWE's announcement on the show:
Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano set for one last match
Though Triple H felt that the final showdown between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano deserved to take place on the biggest stage possible, the two best friends-turned-bitter rivals both agreed that all they needed to settle their score was a ring. So, Triple H is giving them what they want.
Tomorrow night on NXT on USA Network, it will be Blackheart vs. Rebel Heart: One Final Beat. Triple H will give them an empty building with a ring inside and a referee. Two men will enter, and one will stand tall, determining who is the true heart and soul of NXT. But The Game made one thing clear: This is it. If they engage again following this battle, they will both be gone from NXT.
Who will be victorious in the final chapter of NXT's most personal rivalry?
Ladder Match to determine No. 1 Contender to NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
After winning the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair will not have to wait long to find out who her top challenger will be. The No. 1 Contender to The Queen will be determined in a six-woman Ladder Match this Wednesday durign NXT on USA Network. The bout was originally scheduled to take place at NXT TakeOver: Tampa.
Chelsea Green was the first to qualify, defeating Shotzi Blackheart on the March 4 edition of NXT on USA Network. One week later, Mia Yim qualified with a win over Dakota Kai, and Tegan Nox punched her ticket by defeating Deonna Purrazzo. Io Shirai beat Aliyah to get into the match, and Candice LeRae earned a spot with a win over Kayden Carter on the March 25 edition of NXT.
Dakota Kai claimed the final place in the match by winning a Second Chance Gauntlet Match, pinning Shotzi Blackheart in the final stage of the battle.
Who will earn the final spot in this huge battle? Who will climb to new heights? Find out this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!