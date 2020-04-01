WWE has announced the Superstar commentary teams for the WWE Dream Match Mania special that airs on the WWE Network at 1pm ET on Thursday.

As noted, the WWE Dream Match Mania special will feature Superstars of today against Legends of the past, using WWE 2K20 video game simulations.

Below is the full line-up with Superstar commentary teams:

* Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Announce Team: The Usos

* Sasha Banks vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Announce Team: Sasha and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* John Cena vs. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

Announce Team: Drake Maverick and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth

* Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Announce Team: Johnny Gargano and WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole

* Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Announce Team: Charlotte and Beth

* Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg

Announce Team: Big E and Kofi Kingston

The special will also air tomorrow at 1pm ET on WWE Digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.