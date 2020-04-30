Roman Reigns took to Twitter this evening to react to a tweet from a fan who had one of his quotes tattooed on her arm.

The woman wrote how Reigns and WWE gave her hope during a tough time in her life.

"@WWERomanReigns @RonKillings @WWE you gave me hope when I had lost it. You inspired me when I needed it. Your words help me get it of bed everyday no matter how much pain I'm in. Thank you. I tattooed them so I never forget," the woman wrote.

The photo shows the following quote on the woman's arm, credited to Reigns' real name, Joe Anoa'i: "As long as God wakes me up, I can handle the rest"

Reigns responded and said he lives by the statement the woman now has inked on her arm, and said he's happy to see it help the fan out.

He wrote, "I live by this statement. It's gotten me through so many tough times. I'm so happy to see that it has connected with you and helped you move in a positive direction. [folded hands emoji] God bless and be safe!"

The woman noted in her Twitter bio that she is a three-time cancer survivor. She called on The Rock, The Usos and R-Truth to help get her tweet noticed by Reigns. She also said soon she will find out if she has to battle cancer for a fourth time.

"This quote gives me strength to deal with a possible 4th cancer diagnosis . Before this I was ready to give up. Now I know I can face anything. I find out in the next few weeks, the tumor has grown so the biopsy is next. I've been told to be prepared. @WWERomanReigns thank you," the woman wrote.

You can see the full exchange between Reigns and the fan below:

