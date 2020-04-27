WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura has somewhat changed his tune on a possible run for the office of President of the United States.

As noted last week at this link, the pro wrestling veteran took to Twitter with an overnight rant to dismiss social and mainstream media rumors on how he was in the early stages of running for the 2020 election. Ventura's rant included shots at President Trump, who he was once linked to, and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

Ventura made another tweet today and announced that he is testing the waters, and confirmed he would run with the Green Party, if he did run. Ventura has endorsed that party, but says he has not filed for a Presidential exploratory committee or anything like that.

"OK, I've decided I'm going to test the waters. IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I've endorsed the party and I'm testing the waters. #mondaythoughts #MondayMorning #MondayMotivaton #MondayMood," Ventura tweeted."

He continued in the follow-up tweet, "To be clear: I haven't filed anything. I authorized a letter of interest that was sent on my behalf to the Greens and I'm testing the waters for Green Party nomination. I'm an independent. I'm not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they're not the solution."

Ventura, who still hosts his "The World According to Jesse" show on RT, continues to have supporters beg him to run for the highest office in the country. The United States veteran, who had a lengthy pro wrestling career and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, served as the Mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota from 1991 through 1995, and then was elected as the 38th Governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003. He was the first and only candidate to be elected to a major government office from the Reform Party.

Ventura admitted last September in an interview with FOX11 in Los Angeles that he would probably use the "element of surprise" and enter a presidential race when it came down to two candidates, as it has now with Trump and Biden.

"I may be doing things behind the scenes right now," he admitted last September. "I have that voice in the back of my head that says to me, 'If not me, then who?'"

Stay tuned for updates on Ventura's potential return to politics. You can see his full tweets below: