- Above is the latest episode of the WWE Fandom series from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel, featuring host Vic Joseph.

This episode shows WWE NXT Superstars Dio Maddin and Mansoor visiting WasabiCon, one of the biggest conventions of the year. NXT's Shane Thorne also makes random appearances in a running joke. WasabiCon was last held in October 2019 from Vero Beach, FL. The 2020 version will run from October 3-4 in Jacksonville, FL.

- WWE has announced John Cena as Corey Graves' guest on this week's edition of the "After The Bell" podcast. Below is the full announcement:

John Cena visits WWE After the Bell this week No April Fools' joke here: John Cena is the guest of honor on this week's edition of WWE After the Bell. The 16-time World Champion is spilling all the beans during an in-depth conversation with host Corey Graves, from his thoughts on crowd reactions, how Eddie Guerrero taught him to "play jazz" in the ring, and his unsuccessful first foray into the movies before his current run as a blockbuster star. Plus, find out who he thinks is the current standard-bearer of WWE … and if he thinks the company even needs one anymore. New episodes of WWE After the Bell drop every Thursday; click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.

- Good Humor has officially released the WWE Superstar Cookie Sandwiches to Ice Cream Shop stores across the United States.

The WWE ice cream treats first appeared in some stores a few months back when they were announced, but the official roll-out is this week. The sandwiches feature John Cena, Roman Reigns, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage. You can see Good Humor's new tweet on the treats below: