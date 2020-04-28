Madison Square Garden announced today that WWE's return to the venue in New York City has been postponed once again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no new date for WWE's return to MSG, but we will keep you updated.

The next WWE live event at MSG was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22. It was then re-scheduled for Saturday, June 27 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That June date was postponed today, and no new date was announced.

MSG noted in the following announcement that additional information on WWE's return will be made available in the near future. Original tickets purchased for the March date will be honored in the future.

"The WWE live event which was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at Madison Square Garden, and previously rescheduled for Saturday, June 27, has been further postponed. Additional information will be made available in the near future. Original tickets will be honored for the new event date."

The original date in March was scheduled to feature a reunion with WWE Hall of Famers DX.