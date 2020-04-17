- Above is the latest video with "Team Ninja" from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. The video features WWE NXT Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, who previously pushed for their own series together, as they teamed together for the first time in more than 4 months.

Carter and Catanzaro teamed up for a dark match win over Santana Garrett and Aliyah before the March 11 NXT TV tapings at the WWE Performance Center.

- This week's WWE Main Event episode features Liv Morgan defeating NXT's Santana Garrett, and Humberto Carrillo defeating Shelton Benjamin, which was the main event of the show.

WWE has been taping Main Event episodes at the closed-set Performance Center. The episodes can be seen on Hulu.

- WWE Shop has released the new "Brahma Bull" replica title belt for The Rock. The belt goes for $500 and the Deluxe Collector's edition goes for $999.99.

The deluxe version includes genuine Swarovski crystals, a real leather strap and a custom Brahma Bull case, with an elbow pad. Each case s numbered and only 100 will be sold. The $500 version comes with a simulated leather strap.

You can see the title below: