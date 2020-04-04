The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson of The O.C. make their entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary.

The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)

Gallows kicks Parker in the stomach. Gallows clubs the back of Parker. Parker ducks a clothesline attempt by Gallows. Parker strikes the midsection of Gallows several times. Gallows drives his hip into Parker. Later in the match Martel hits a head-scissors on Anderson.

Anderson kicks Martel in the face. Parker tags in. Martel hits a drop toe-hold on Anderson. Parker drops an elbow to the back of Anderson. Parker pins Anderson for a two count. Anderson pushes Parker into Martel. Anderson hits a spine-buster on Parker. Anderson rags Gallows in. Gallows connects with a Big Boot to Martel as he and Anderson set up for their finisher. Gallows and Anderson hit the Magic Killer on Parker. Gallows pins Park for the win.

Winners: The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Bray Wyatt's most recent Firefly Fun House segment.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Shayna Baszler attacking RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Edge and Randy Orton.

Cedric Alexander makes his entrance. Fabian Aichner of Imperium makes his entrance.

Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner

They lock up before exchanging wrist-locks. Alexander locks in a headlock on Aichner. Aichner drops Alexander to the mat. Alexander eventually hits a DDT on Aichner. Alexander pins Aichner for a two count. Alexander goes for the Lumbar Check, Aichner fights out of it. Aichner slaps the chest of Alexander. Aichner connects with a forearm to Alexander. Alexander goes for the Neuralyzer, Aichner catches him in a waist-lock.

Aichner goes for a German Suplex, Alexander lands on his feet. Alexander goes for a Blockbuster, Aichner turns it into a Brain-buster. Aichner pins Alexander for a two count. Alexander rolls Aichner up for a two count. Alexander dropkicks the knees of Aichner. Alexander hits the Neuralyzer Kick on Aichner. Alexander pins Aichner for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap of The Undertaker's promo from RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman's in-ring promo.