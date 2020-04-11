The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Natalya makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Aliyah makes her entrance.

Natalya vs. Aliyah



They lock up. Natalya takes Aliyah to the mat with a headlock takeover. Aliyah eventually hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Natalya. Aliyah pins Natalya for a two count. Aliyah locks in an Abdominal Stretch on Natalya. Natalya elbows the leg of Aliyah several times. Natalya locks in an Abdominal Stretch on Aliyah. Aliyah hits a Modified Snapmare on Natalya. Aliyah runs towards Natalya in the corner, Natalya moves out of the way. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter on Aliyah. Aliyah taps out.

Winner: Natalya

Highlights are shown of Undertaker defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania.

A recap from WrestleMania is shown featuring Edge defeating Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

A recap is shown of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania to retain her title.

A recap from WrestleMania is shown featuring Charlotte Flair defeating Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship.

Shane Thorne and Austin Theory make their entrances.

Austin Theory vs. Shane Thorne

They lock up. Theory backs Thorne into the corner. Thorne takes Theory to the mat with headlock takeover. Theory eventually gets Thorne up into a Suplex position and drops him neck-first onto his knee. Theory pins Thorne for a two count. They exchange chops and strikes. Theory connects with an elbow to Thorne. Thorne kicks Theory in the face. Theory superkicks Thorne. Theory hits his TKO finisher on Thorne. Theory pins Thorne for the three count.

Winner: Austin Theory

A recap is shown of Kevin Owens defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

A recap from WrestleMania is shown featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Big Show to retain his title.