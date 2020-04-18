The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Liv Morgan makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Santana Garrett makes her entrance.

Liv Morgan vs. Santana Garrett



They lock up. Garrett backs Morgan into the corner. Morgan hits a modified arm-drag on Garrett. Morgan ducks a clothesline attempt by Garrett. Morgan takes Garrett to the mat with a headlock takeover. Morgan eventually strikes Garrett several times. Garrett sends Morgan to the ropes. Morgan goes for a Sunset Flip, Garrett rolls backward to get out of it. Morgan connects with an Ensiguri to Garrett. Morgan hits a Flatliner on Garrett. Morgan pins Garrett for the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Bray Wyatt and Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Nia Jax defeating Kairi Sane to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Humberto Carrillo and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Humberto Carillo

They lock up. Benjamin locks in a headlock on Carrillo. Carrillo sends Benjamin to the ropes. Benjamin hits a shoulder-block on Carrillo. Later in the match, Carrillo elbows Benjamin in the face. Carrillo connects with a springboard kick to Benjamin from off the second rope. Carrillo pins Benjamin for a two count. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Benjamin goes after Carrillo. Benjamin and Carrillo exchange strikes on the top turnbuckle. Carrillo spikes the head of Benjamin on the top turnbuckle. Carrillo hits a Moonsault from off the top rope on Benjamin. Carrillo pins Benjamin for the three count.

Winner: Humberto Carillo

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntrye defeating United States Champion Andrade prior to being assaulted by Seth Rollins.