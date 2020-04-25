The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Asuka makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and MVP check in on commentary. Catalina makes her entrance.

Asuka vs. Catalina



They lock up. Asuka backs Catalina to the ropes. Asuka briefly locks in a waist-lock before connecting with a kick to the back of Catalina. Later in the match, Asuka kicks and strikes Catalina. Catalina pushes Asuka. Asuka goes for a kick, Catalina catches her leg. Catalina punches Asuka several times. Catalina clotheslines Asuka. Catalina runs towards Asuka in the corner, Asuka dumps Catalina over the top rope to the apron. Catalina kicks Asuka in the face. Catalina goes for a Twisted Senton from off the second rope, Asuka gets out of the way. Asuka kicks Catalina in the face. Asuka locks in the Asuka Lock on Catalina. Catalina taps out.

Winner: Asuka

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Universal Champion Braun Strowman on a Moment Of Bliss with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Rey Mysterio defeating Murphy to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

Humberto Carrillo and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Shelton Benjamin

They lock up. Benjamin takes Carrillo to the mat with a waist lock. Carrillo eventually connects with a springboard kick from the second rope to Benjamin. Benjamin rolls out of the ring. Carrillo goes for a Baseball Slide, Benjamin ducks under it. Benjamin goes for a kick at ringside, Carrillo moves out of the way as Benjamin connects with the barricade. Carrillo jumps to the other side of the barricade before hitting an Ensiguri on Benjamin.

Carrillo springboards from the barricade to connect with a clothesline to Benjamin. Carrillo rolls Benjamin back into the ring. Carrillo comes off the top rope, Benjamin catches him and Powerbombs him. Benjamin pins Carrillo for a two count. Carrillo rolls Benjamin up for a one count. Benjamin goes for a scoop slam, Carrillo reverses it into a cross-body. Carrillo pins Benjamin for a two count. Carrillo rolls Benjamin up for a three count.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Big defeating The Miz and Jey Uso to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Angel Garza.