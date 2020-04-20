Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- Tonight's WWE RAW episode opens up with a look back at last week's show. We cut to the usual opening video.

- We're live on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he's joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

- We go right to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Tom hypes Drew vs. Angel Garza for tonight's main event.

Drew welcomes us to RAW and says this is truly the highlight of his week. He brings up last week's attack by Seth Rollins and how the WWE Title paints a huge bullseye on his back. Drew goes on about Rollins deserving a title shot or not. He could make Rollins jump through hoops but he is one of the best and if Drew is going to be one of the best champs of all-time, he has to continue to beat the best. He challenges Rollins for Money In the Bank. Drew goes on until Zelina Vega comes out with Garza and Austin Theory to interrupt.

Vega says they're tired of Drew's speeches. He's so focused on Money In the Bank that he's looking past tonight's main event. WWE United States Champion Andrade attacks with a cheap shot but Drew ends up leveling him with a Claymore. Vega orders Garza and Theory to the ring but they're not interested. Vega is furious. Drew delivers another Claymore to send Andrade out of the ring. Drew stands tall with the WWE Title as his music hits. He says he's going to beat the hell out of Garza later tonight. We get a replay of what just happened.

- The announcers hype the unique Money In the Bank matches from WWE HQ and tonight's qualifying matches. We go to commercial.