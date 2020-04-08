Finn Balor still has his eyes on WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER.

Tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network featured a pre-recorded message from Balor, as seen above. The video included a look at The Prince of NXT's recent run-ins with Imperium, and ends with Balor issuing a threat to WALTER. Balor warned that WALTER is holding his title on borrowed time.

"WALTER, you and I share a lot of traits," Balor said. "We both do things on our own time, and we both have creative control over our own worlds. But here we are in a time, both unable to make our next respective moves. But this time will pass, and you'll learn that the title you hold, it's on borrowed time."

Balor vs. WALTER was originally expected, but not confirmed, for NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" during WrestleMania 36 Week but the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of that match. The match was also rumored for NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" but that event has been re-scheduled from Sunday, April 26 to Sunday, October 25 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There had been some speculation on WWE possibly dropping the feud due to the forced schedule and creative changes, but tonight's segment confirms that the match is still on the books.

