The WWE Q1 2020 earnings report issued this evening noted that the WWE Network had a total of 2.10 million subscribers as of April 6, which was Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

The number of average paid subscribers was 1.46 million, down from the previous quarter. WWE had around 640,000 free subscribers who signed up during the free trial that was issued during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The earnings report also noted that the WrestleMania 36 weekend subscriber additions, from Friday - Sunday, were the highest in the history of the platform. Total subscribers reached 2.10 million on that WrestleMania Sunday, which was up 5% from the day after WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Back in February when WWE issued their Q4 2019 and Full Year earnings report it was noted that the Network had 1.389 million paid subscribers at the end of the year, with 70,000 free subscribers for a total of 1.459 million. The total number of paid subscribers reported then was down 9% from 2018, while total subscribers were down 6.6%. The average number of paid subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 1.419 million, down 10.5% from 1.585 million in 2018.

