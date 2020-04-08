WWE Night on FS1 averaged 196,750 viewers and drew a total of 787,000 viewers on Tuesday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 140,000 viewers and ranked #136 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week's WWE Backstage episode, which drew 134,000 viewers and ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.04 rating in the same key demographic.

WWE Backstage continues to air with a modified format due to the coronavirus pandemic. New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was the special guest this week, along with Renee Young, Paige, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hosting the show.

WWE Night also featured three replays of older WWE 24 specials.

The WWE 24 special on WrestleMania 31 at 8pm drew 183,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #124 on the Cable Top 150. The WWE 24 replay on WrestleMania 33 at 9pm ranked #102 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 232,000 viewers. The WWE 24 special on WrestleMania 34 at 10pm did the same as the WrestleMania 33 replay, with 232,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic, raking #101 on the Cable Top 150.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: N/A

March 24 Episode: N/A

March 31 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 14 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode